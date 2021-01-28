FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $335,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock traded up $101.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,820.40. 16,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,515. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,357.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,735.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,335.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

