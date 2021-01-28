FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 189,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 233,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,427. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

