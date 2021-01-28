FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $62.42. 293,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

