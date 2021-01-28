Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Down to $98.90

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.90, but opened at $95.00. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $97.11, with a volume of 24,193 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £339.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.34.

About Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

