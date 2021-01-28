Fusion (FSN) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.45 or 0.94820098 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,359,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,789,368 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.