Fusion Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $8.87 million and $1.24 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,345,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,775,578 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

