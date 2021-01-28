Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 15.2%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.94. 6,382,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,595,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

