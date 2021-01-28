FY2020 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered by Analyst

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $859.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

