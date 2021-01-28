FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.