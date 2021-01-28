FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

RKT stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

