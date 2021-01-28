FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Lifted by Analyst

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.38.

TSU opened at C$87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$893.40 million and a PE ratio of 32.21.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.08 million.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.