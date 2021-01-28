FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AXL opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 240,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.