FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Reduced by Analyst

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.98.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $180.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,033 shares of company stock worth $5,616,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.