FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Increased by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

CCI opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

