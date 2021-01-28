FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Boosted by Analyst

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sompo in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SMPNY stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sompo has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

