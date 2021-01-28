FY2022 EPS Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of MANH opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after acquiring an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,563,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

