FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.37. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.