Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GLPI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 1,824,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.