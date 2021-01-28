Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 8.7%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) fell 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.21. 3,199,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,372,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $580.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

