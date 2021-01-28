Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,033 shares of company stock worth $5,616,163 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $180.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

