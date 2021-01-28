Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $216,649,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $284.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.52.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.