Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,759 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

