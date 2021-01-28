Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,043 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

