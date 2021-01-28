Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,398,000 after buying an additional 1,002,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

