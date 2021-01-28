Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,289 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $22,750,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

