Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

