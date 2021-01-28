Gary A. Lyons Sells 1,600 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

