Gatechain Token (GT) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.
Gatechain Token Profile
GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain. The Reddit community for Gatechain Token is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “
Gatechain Token Token Trading
Gatechain Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatechain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatechain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatechain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gatechain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatechain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.