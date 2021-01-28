GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Up to $856.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $856.00, but opened at $895.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $871.00, with a volume of 93,985 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 903.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 800.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other news, insider David John Wilson bought 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

About GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

