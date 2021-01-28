GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Reaches $97,644.12

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 135.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $97,644.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 123.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00406088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 149.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.