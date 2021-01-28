Geeq Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $509,053.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.