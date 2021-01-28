Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0102

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

