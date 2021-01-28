General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Declares $0.37 Dividend

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,163. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

