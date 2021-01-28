General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

GD remained flat at $$152.73 during trading on Thursday. 23,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

