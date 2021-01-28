General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE GE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

