General Motors Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

