Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00007373 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $305,312.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.61 or 0.00912550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00051546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.53 or 0.04479749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

