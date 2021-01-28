GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO Sells $263,084.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,418 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $18,675.06.

Shares of GNMK opened at $13.42 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $962.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

