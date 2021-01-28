Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 146.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,828.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 632,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 610,855 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

