George P. Sakellaris Sells 11,706 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $679,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,551,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMRC stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

