GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.78. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,562 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 120.26% and a negative return on equity of 320.30%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

