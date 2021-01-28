Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

