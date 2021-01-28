GHOST Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $205,842.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

