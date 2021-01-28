Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 6.2%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 3,218,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,650,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

