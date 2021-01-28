Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 184,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

