Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.76

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.76 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 2209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

