GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.18 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

