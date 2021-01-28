Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

GLNCY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

