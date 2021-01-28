Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. 73,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 36,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

