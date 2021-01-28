Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $14.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $605.72 million, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 0.72.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
